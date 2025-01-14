Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, and Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, interact prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are set to test the waters this January with an offer for Man City ace, Savinho, a player his club say is untouchable.

Though he only has one goal in 17 appearances this season (transfermarkt), the Brazilian has grown into his role under Pep Guardiola, and six assists isn’t too shabby at this stage of the 2024/25 season.

Sky Sports pundit, Micah Richards, is impressed by Savinho, and the 20-year-old’s talent has Europe’s best sitting up and taking notice.

Savinho wanted by Real Madrid

Sources close to CaughtOffside have indicated that both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have sent scouts to watch the player in recent weeks, during the matches against Leicester City and West Ham.

It’s understood that both clubs weren’t disappointed by what they saw, with Los Blancos set to make a shock move for the player this month as a result.

With Kyle Walker expected to leave Man City in this window, there’s not too much likelihood that Pep Guardiola is also going to accede to Savinho’s sale aswell – unless there becomes an issue with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules coming into play.

Indeed, sources have also advanced that Man City have absolutely no plans at this stage to sell the young talent.

Club officials apparently see Savinho as ‘untouchable’ and are very happy with his development to this point, making a transfer to either Real Madrid or PSG difficult.

Man City not interested in Savinho sale

Savinho made a name for himself in La Liga whilst playing on loan at Girona.

He was one of the shining lights at the Catalan club and his form was a major reason why they were able to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Girona is, of course, owned by The City Group, so it was obvious that anyone showing the sort of form the Brazilian did was always going to be cherry-picked by the reigning Premier League champions.

His performances continue to mesmerise the home crowd at the Etihad Stadium, and the fans will surely be hoping they get to see Savinho in their colours for a few years yet.