Tottenham facing EPL competition to land Colombian international midfielder

Marcos Acuña of Argentina and Richard Rios of Colombia battle for the ball during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier. (Photo by Andres Rot/Getty Images)

Tottenham are hoping to bring in some new faces this January with Palmeiras’ Richard Rios high on their list, however, they face competition to land him from some of their Premier League opponents.

Although Spurs made it into the next round of the FA Cup at the weekend, and notwithstanding their current injury crisis – only Brighton have more players out according to Premier Injuries – the performance from the North Londoners at Tamworth wasn’t the best.

That might go some way to explaining why Tottenham want Marcus Rashford, and why Spurs are looking at Inter’s Davide Frattesi.

Tottenham want Richard Rios

Sources have indicated to CaughtOffside that Ange Postecoglou is still interested in bringing the 24-year-old Colombian midfielder to the club, however, the Australian has apparently already seen one bid for Rios fail this month.

Furthermore, any move could become more problematic with the news also advanced by CaughtOffside sources that both Everton and Nottingham Forest are pushing hard to land Rios in the January window.

Rios plays in central midfield, and has long been impressing European clubs thanks to his consistency and high level of performance for Brazilian club, Palmeiras.

It isn’t clear how much the club will demand for his transfer, though it is understood he does have a €100m release clause.

Richard Rios bid already turned down by Palmeiras

All of Tottenham, Everton and Forest are unlikely to want to pay anywhere close to that figure, though it’s understood from sources that Ange Postecoglou is very keen indeed for Rios to be landed.

The player was watched by scouts during the recent matches against Cruzeiro and Fluminense, and the reports that filtered back to North London were impressive.

Rios is over six feet tall which is unusual for a tough-tackling, ball-playing central midfielder, and his command of his area of the pitch is clearly what Spurs are looking for.

Having only recently signed a new contract extension, however, he isn’t going to come cheap.