Randal Kolo Muani lining up pre-match for the French national team (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Randal Kolo Muani will have to choose between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur as he approaches a Paris Saint-Germain exit.

That’s according to French football expert Julien Laurens anyway, who said that it will be down to either of those clubs who the Frenchman signs for this window.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter the journalist said: “It looks like Randal Kolo Muani will have to choose between Juventus and Tottenham as to where he will go on loan to finish the season…”

Ange Postecoglou confirms Tottenham attacker could leave!

Both clubs have been extensively linked with a move and it’s clear that that striker is no longer in the plans of Luis Enrique, who has made him available to leave.

Manchester United and Chelsea have shown interest in signing the attacker but this week journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Spurs have established direct contact to sign the player.

It’s thought that the North London club will use the leverage of chairman Daniel Levy’s relationship with Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Why Tottenham may have the edge in signing Randal Kolo Muani

Jacobs told the Last Word On Spurs: “If this [deal] gets done, it will not be done through Lange and Campos. It will be done through Al-Khelaifi and Daniel Levy – they have the relationship.

“So if there’s any business to be done, this will be a Daniel Levy deal direct with the PSG president and that relationship between them, they are on very favourable terms.

“They worked together at the ECA, they’ve known each other for many years and held the investment talks in January 2023. They have a strong and professional relationship.

“If there was one club outside of the Premier League you would want Daniel Levy fighting in your corner, it would be PSG negotiations because he is probably capable of getting the kind of deal that Spurs would be looking for to pull it off.

“So I do think that Tottenham are going to very strongly push to try and get Muani over the line.”