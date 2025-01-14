Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen seemingly remains a person of interest to Man United, but he was once advised against signing for the club so went to Napoli.

The long-running transfer saga of the Nigerian hit-man last summer ultimately ended up in his move to Galatasaray.

In an ideal world it’s unlikely the striker would’ve ever considered a move to the Super Lig, however, his game of brinksmanship ultimately backfired and left him with the narrowest set of transfer options.

Victor Osimhen chose Napoli over Man United

It has been reported that Man United have begun talks for Osimhen, and with 17 G/A in15 games, the Red Devils interest in the 26-year-old is understandable.

With it believed that Osimhen’s €75m release clause is still active, however, it isn’t clear if INEOS are prepared to make such a splash in the January market.

It’s obvious that, were they to do so, they would be buying a player who is a virtual guarantee of goals, and one who could potentially fire them up the Premier League table and into the European places.

Important Man United ace’s incredible greed could see Bayern swoop!

According to reliable football journalist, Ben Jacobs, speaking to The United Stand, Osimhen is, in fact, United’s “dream” signing.

Furthermore, it was Jacobs who noted that the striker “had an offer from Man United” but decided against the move after consulting fellow Nigerian, Odion Ighalo.

January could be the right time for Victor Osimhen to move

Apparently, Ighalo’s belief was that his countryman would be further down the pecking order, and that was enough to scupper any deal at that point.

Where football is concerned you can never say never of course, and as the wheel turns, so situations change for clubs and players.

With just over two weeks left of the current transfer window, there’s still a big opportunity for United to be able to land Osimhen, and time will tell if they do so or not.