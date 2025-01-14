Graham Potter set to offload £100k-a-week man

Edson Alvarez warming up for West Ham (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United manager Graham Potter is reportedly ready to make a big call and offload Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez this January.

Monaco are interested in the former Ajax man and have made an initial offer for him, which has been rejected by the Hammers.

However, in general it seems that West Ham would be willing to part ways with Alvarez this month, so an improved offer from Monaco or someone else could get a deal done.

Graham Potter given West Ham transfer advice

Potter has only recently taken over as West Ham manager, replacing Julen Lopetegui, and it seems this is one big early decision he’s prepared to take.

Alvarez hasn’t performed as expected during his time at the London Stadium, and it surely makes sense to cash in on him now if the money is right.

Can Graham Potter save West Ham’s season?

Potter will no doubt want to revamp this struggling West Ham squad a bit, with the team really struggling under Lopetegui for the first half of the campaign.

Alvarez is one of a number of under-performers in the squad, so it looks like a good decision by Potter to give the green light for his departure.

It will be interesting to see, however, what WHUFC also do in terms of players coming in, with new signings surely needed.

Potter has a fine reputation in the game, but he won’t be able to succeed at West Ham unless he’s given the right backing.

The English tactician had a good set-up around him at Brighton, and it remains to be seen if West Ham can really match that.

A lot of the Hammers’ recent signings haven’t been too successful, but letting someone like Alvarez go could be a good start as they look to rebuild the team.