(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

James Ward-Prowse’s loan spell at Nottingham Forest could be cut short, with reports suggesting a possible return to West Ham United this month.

The 30-year-old midfielder has struggled for game time at Forest, making just 12 appearances this season, and playing only 18 minutes in their last eight Premier League matches.

Ward-Prowse’s move to Nottingham Forest, initially seen as an opportunity for more regular football, has not gone according to plan. Despite his reputation as one of the Premier League’s top midfielders, he has only started five league games under Nuno Espírito Santo.

This lack of playing time may prompt West Ham’s new manager, Graham Potter, to consider recalling the midfielder to strengthen his squad.

Alex Crook on James Ward-Prowse’s potential return to West Ham

Alex Crook shared his insights on the situation, hinting that Ward-Prowse could be the type of player Potter needs to steady the ship at West Ham:

He told the TalkSPORT podcast (quotes via Nottingham Forest News):

“What about James Ward-Prowse, he’s on loan at Nottingham Forest, he played a lot of football for David Moyes, clearly wasn’t fancied by Julen Lopetegui, and he’s only started five games for Forest.

“For me, he’s just the type of player, just the type of character could embrace so it wouldn’t be a complete shock if they were to recall him from Forest.”

Ward-Prowse: A return to West Ham under Graham Potter?

Ward-Prowse joined West Ham last summer from Southampton in a £30 million deal and made an immediate impact, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists in 53 appearances during his debut season. However, the arrival of Julen Lopetegui saw him fall out of favour, leading to his loan to Forest—a move that puzzled many including Kevin Nolan.

Known for his exceptional set-piece ability and leadership qualities, Ward-Prowse built his reputation during a stellar 11-year spell at Southampton, where he registered 55 goals and 52 assists in 410 appearances.

A return to West Ham could provide the perfect platform for Ward-Prowse to rediscover his form and contribute to a new era under Graham Potter. With the Hammers currently mid-table and aiming to climb higher, his set-piece expertise and creative vision could prove invaluable in their quest for stability and success.