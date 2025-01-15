Mikel Arteta urging Arsenal board to sign “project attacker” earlier than expected

Viktor Gyokeres, Mikel Arteta and Benjamin Sesko (Photo by Gualter Fatia, Alex Pantling, Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly been pushing for the club to bring forward plans for the signing of a “project attacker” this January.

The Gunners will perhaps understandably have a preference for making major moves in the summer transfer window, when clubs and players tend to be more open to deals.

January can provide some opportunities, though, while sometimes it’s also a matter of urgency to strengthen due to injuries, which is now the big problem at Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus has just joined Bukayo Saka on the sidelines, and it seems this has led to Arteta pushing for the club to deliver an important forward signing earlier than initially planned, according to the Independent.

It remains to be seen who Arsenal will try to go for, or who will be realistically available, but the report mentions RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as the ideal profile, while other big names like Viktor Gyokeres, Randal Kolo Muani and Evan Ferguson have also been looked at by the north London giants.

Benjamin Sesko transfer could be a game-changer for Arsenal

Sesko makes sense as the top target for AFC, but the Slovenia international might be content to see out the season with Leipzig, with his club also unlikely to want to sell.

The talented 21-year-old looks ideal for Arsenal, though, so perhaps something can be done earlier, in order to ensure there also isn’t a major bidding war for his signature in the summer.

It’s easy to imagine other big names would also be keen on Sesko, but Arsenal need to ensure they are at the front of the queue.

It may be that this season is a bit of a write-off, as the likes of Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard have not performed as well as expected, but it would be foolish for Arsenal to go into next season without an upgrade in attack.

If not a striker, then a winger is surely needed this January to provide adequate cover for Saka, who has been badly missed.