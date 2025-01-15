Two names could become urgent Arsenal transfer priorities before the end of the month

Arsenal flag and manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly turn to Benjamin Sesko and Dusan Vlahovic as they urgently look for a new striker in this January’s transfer window.

The Gunners have just lost Gabriel Jesus to a serious injury, and manager Mikel Arteta will surely be aware that reinforcements are needed if his team are to stay in the title race.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal still have an interest in Sesko, even if it had been felt that he would most likely stay with current club RB Leipzig until the summer.

The report suggests, however, that the right offer from the right club could change things, which perhaps gives Arsenal some hope of bringing in the Slovenia international this month.

Vlahovic is also mentioned as someone Arsenal have looked at, and it seems The Athletic expect he could come into the conversation again in the days and weeks ahead.

Will Arsenal be able to strike early deal for Benjamin Sesko?

Arsenal would probably ideally have waited until the summer to be making major signings like these, but their hand has surely been forced with the injuries to Jesus and to Bukayo Saka.

Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard were in superb form for much of last season but are badly struggling now, while Gabriel Martinelli has also been out of sorts for some time.

A win against Tottenham tonight would put Arsenal just seven points behind league leaders Liverpool, but overall they look like they won’t be able to keep up with their rivals without more of a goal threat.

Arsenal fans will be desperate to see someone of Sesko’s calibre coming in, while Vlahovic would likely be seen as a decent Plan B option.

At this point, AFC probably can’t afford to be too picky, even if they’d ideally not have to make signings out of desperation.