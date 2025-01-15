Exclusive: Three clubs chasing Chelsea star following major development yesterday

Axel Disasi and Joao Felix celebrate for Chelsea (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has interest from three potential transfer suitors after being left out of Enzo Maresca’s squad to take on Bournemouth yesterday evening.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Disasi is available this January if the right offer comes in, with Juventus, Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen considering moves for the Frenchman.

Disasi initially looked like a fine signing when he joined Chelsea from Monaco, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t really lived up to expectations, and it seems he’s now clearly out of Maresca’s first-team plans.

Chelsea are open to letting Disasi go, but there has so far not been any significant breakthrough on the 26-year-old’s future.

Atalanta have asked for information on Disasi’s future, while Juventus and Leverkusen are both weighing up moves for him, with no contact made at the time of writing.

What next for Chelsea misfit Axel Disasi?

It seems Disasi will clearly have a few options if he leaves Chelsea this month, with Juve looking like a move that could make sense.

CaughtOffside understands the Serie A giants remain keen on signing a new centre-back this winter, having missed out on Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo.

Disasi could make sense as a decent alternative, even if he hasn’t quite shown his best form in his time in the Premier League.

A lot of top players have struggled with the pace and physicality of English football, and it might prove to be the case that Disasi is another Blues flop who’ll do a lot better in Italy.

We’ve seen in recent times that the likes of Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori have all been able to revive their careers after leaving Chelsea to play in Serie A.

Disasi surely won’t be missed at CFC, where they also have the likes of Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile as options in defence.