Leicester plotting move to sign Champions League winner

A composite image of a Chelsea badge and Leicester badge. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images and Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leicester City are hoping to land their old boy, Ben Chilwell, during the January transfer window after Chelsea made it clear he was surplus to requirements.

West Ham’s Graham Potter is hopeful of a Chilwell reunion, but it’s also been reported that the Blues are struggling to offload the left-back because of his extortionate wages.

According to Capology, his £200,000 per week salary places him only behind Reece James (£250,000) as the team’s top earners, so it’s therefore no wonder there haven’t been too many takers.

Ben Chilwell could return to Leicester City

The Boot Room note, however, that Chilwell’s old team, Leicester City, who sold him to Chelsea back in 2020, are keeping an eye on the situation.

Things arguably haven’t gone according to plan under Ruud van Nistelrooy, with WhoScored noting that the Foxes have lost five of their last six games in all competitions.

At present the club are second from bottom of the Premier League table and the question Chilwell probably needs to ask himself is whether he wants to be plunged straight into a relegation battle.

That said, at least he would be on the pitch and playing regularly, giving the club the benefit of his ample experience.

It would surely be a more preferable situation that being stuck on the sidelines week after week.

No Chelsea future for Ben Chilwell

Enzo Maresca’s decision to leave Chilwell out has seen him play just 45 minutes in the Carabao Cup all season (transfermarkt), and for a player that’s still only 28 years of age, that’s criminal.

With just over two weeks left of the transfer window, there is time to get a deal over the line, even if it’s on loan initially with a view to a purchase further down the line.

Ultimately, the decision will rest with the player, and that will be arrived at depending on how persuasive an argument any potential suitors can make.