One in, one out: Chelsea interested in €12m youngster if this player leaves

Cesare Casadei and Reda Belahyane (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein, Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up the potential signing of another elite young talent in the form of Hellas Verona midfielder Reda Belahyane.

The highly-rated 20-year-old has caught the eye in Serie A and it looks like he’s about to become the subject of strong interest from Chelsea.

It seems this could hinge on whether or not the Blues are able to offload Cesare Casadei this January, with the €12m-rated Belahyane being eyed up as his replacement, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Chelsea fans might not know that much about Belahyane yet, but the French-born Morocco international is surely someone with a big future in the game.

Despite only being 20, Belahyane is already a regular in that defensive midfield role for Verona, and he’s contributed two assists to his side so far this season.

Chelsea could replace Cesare Casadei with Reda Belahyane

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope this deal works out, as they’ll know all too well from Casadei’s struggles at Stamford Bridge that some young players don’t always fulfil their potential.

The current owners at CFC have invested huge amounts in some exciting prospects, but even if some like Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Malo Gusto have been very successful, there have also been a fair few flops.

Mykhailo Mudryk is probably the best example, but Casadei is another who hasn’t really lived up to expectations, and it makes sense that he could be set to leave.

Chelsea fans will hope Belahyane can prove to be the real deal, but at the same time, it’s not like he’d be coming in to be first choice straight away.

Enzo Maresca already has a decent amount of midfield options, so if Belahyane joins, it could be that he’d initially go out on loan and get more time to develop before being expected to make an impact at the Bridge.