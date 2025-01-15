LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Crystal Palace and Stockport County at Selhurst Park on January 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have decided to part ways with Jeffrey Schlupp, according to reports.

TBRFootball have suggested that the Eagles player, whose contract at Selhurst Park expires this summer, is liked by Millwall and Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs, including San Diego FC and Charlotte FC.

The Ghanaian midfielder could leave before his contract ends in June, it is thought. Despite Millwall’s interest in the player as a replacement for England U20 international Romain Esse, the report states that Schlupp’s potential move is unrelated to Palace’s anticipated £14.5 million signing of the youngster from the South London club this January window.

Since joining from Leicester City in January 2017 for £12 million, Schlupp has made 246 appearances for the Eagles, where he has netted 19 goals and provided 15 assists.

But he is not the only one who could depart Selhurst Park. Odsonne Edouard is another Palace player attracting interest from MLS clubs. The French striker, who joined Leicester City on loan in August, has had limited Premier League action this season.

MLS outfit Atlanta United is said to be keen on securing Edouard but is also monitoring Middlesbrough’s Emmanuel Latte Lath as an alternative.

Crystal Palace to lose Trevor Chalobah as defender set for Chelsea return

To add to the growing list of departures, Chelsea have exercised a recall clause to end Trevoh Chalobah’s loan spell at Palace, following injuries to Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana.

The 24-year-old is a product of Chelsea’s academy but he was informed last summer that he was not part of the club’s long-term plans. He was then excluded from their pre-season tour and assigned to train away from the first team before securing a season-long loan at Palace.

However, Chelsea, winless in their last five Premier League matches, now believe Chalobah can adapt to Enzo Maresca’s system.

The manager Enzo Maresca has been relying on Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Josh Acheampong in defence.