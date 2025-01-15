“At times he is unplayable” – Arsenal told that this surprise signing could transform their team

Darwin Nunez and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Jan Kruger, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been told that the somewhat surprise signing of Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez could transform the whole dynamic of their team.

Although Nunez has struggled to fit in at Liverpool and make the kind of impact fans would have expected of him, it seems former Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann could see him adding something to Mikel Arteta’s attack.

Arsenal lack a real number 9 in their team at the moment, leading to links with the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Dusan Vlahovic, as per the Athletic and others.

Hamann also thinks Nunez could be the answer to Arsenal’s problems in that position, though we’re not sure you’d exactly find that many Gooners who’d be too excited about the deal.

Darwin Nunez – could he be a surprise hit for Arsenal?

Hamann has some admiration for Nunez, even if the Uruguay international is also a somewhat flawed player.

The German feels Nunez can be a handful at times, while his physical presence and pace would transform this Arsenal team.

“If he was a better finisher he could be the best player in the world because at times he is unplayable and he brings others into play. Having said that, for £85m you have to say he was too expensive,” Hamann said of Nunez to BestOffShoreSportsbook, as quoted by the Metro.

He added: “Arsenal would be a transformed team with Darwin Nunez up front. Someone with that physical presence who can stretch teams and create space.

“Imagine the damage that Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli could do if Nunez was stretching teams with his pace and occupying defenders. It would change the whole dynamic of the team.

“Kai Havertz might go in behind but in one or two steps he’s already caught by the defenders, Arsenal need a quick centre forward to give them another option.

“I think their struggles going forward are down to a lack of physical presence.”