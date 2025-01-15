Erik ten Hag has had regular meetings with one major club since Man United exit

Nuri Sahin and Erik ten Hag (Photo by Alex Grimm, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly been spending a lot of time at one particular club since his Old Trafford sacking.

Although it’s not clear if Ten Hag is currently likely to be in line for the job, it seems he’s keeping a close eye on the situation at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Ten Hag has been visiting Dortmund’s stadium frequently since his departure from Man Utd at the end of October, speaking with key figures like director Sven Mislintat and chief advisor Matthias Sammer, according to Sky Germany.

Sammer apparently knows Ten Hag well, having previously brought him to Bayern Munich when he worked as the head coach of their reserves, according to the report.

So, could Ten Hag be on his way to Dortmund for his next managerial role? Not necessarily.

Erik ten Hag spotted at Dortmund, but Nuri Sahin is safe for now…

According to Sky’s report, current BVB boss Nuri Sahin is still safe in his job, even if results haven’t been that great recently.

One imagines this could change soon if things don’t improve quickly, and that could mean Ten Hag would then be in pole position to take over.

For now, however, this report doesn’t point towards anything that imminent, even if it could be one to keep an eye on in the near future.

Ten Hag struggled during his time as United manager, but he’s far from alone in that as so many top coaches have been unable to get the Red Devils back to their best in this challenging post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Ten Hag fared better than some of his predecessors, in a way, winning both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals, though the team’s poor performances in the Premier League and Europe ultimately cost him his job.