Report indicates why Arsenal transfer target’s future could go down to the wire

Brighton could reportedly make a late decision on the future of Arsenal transfer target Evan Ferguson this January.

The Republic of Ireland international is facing an uncertain future at the moment after less regular playing time recently, but he could land himself a surprise big move.

Ferguson is liked by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, according to a surprise report from the Independent, and it seems the Seagulls could assess the situation before the end of the month.

According to talkSPORT, Brighton could be open to letting Ferguson go, with the young forward keen to get more playing time, but it might depend on the fitness of the club’s other attacking players.

Ferguson is not in good form at the moment, scoring just two goals in his last 22 games in all competitions, but he’s long been rated as an exciting prospect for the future.

Arsenal urgently need cover up front, but Evan Ferguson looks like a gamble

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will definitely go in for Ferguson, but they are pretty desperate for cover up front after the recent injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

Perhaps a loan deal could work well for all parties, as Arsenal wouldn’t be committing too much to the player, while he’d get the chance to show what he can do in a spell away from Brighton.

Still, it would also be asking a lot from the 20-year-old to come in and establish himself as a key player for Arsenal after a difficult period at Brighton.

That might not be ideal for Ferguson’s confidence, with Arsenal fans desperate to see ambition from their club in this transfer window as they chase the title.

AFC supporters might not be that patient with Ferguson if he doesn’t hit the ground running, so he might do well to choose a lower-pressure move.