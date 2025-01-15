James McAtee celebrates scoring his team's eighth goal, and his hat trick during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Salford City. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

With so much talent at his disposal Pep Guardiola lives or dies by his playing choices for Man City, and James McAtee has been out of luck recently in terms of the amount of playing time he’s been given by his manager.

A recent hat-trick in the FA Cup against Salford City was a timely reminder of the talent that the 22-year-old possesses, but it’s still unlikely to be enough for Guardiola to give him the minutes he wants.

James McAtee to depart Man City this month

West Ham have been linked with a move for McAtee, and Newcastle are reportedly interested in the midfielder-cum-winger too.

CaughtOffside sources have also advanced that Man City are now listening to offers for the player, with a view to sanctioning a move for him in January.

City’s target is to earn up to £25m from the sale of McAtee, which would then allow them to explore the up-to-date transfer situations of those players which the club are looking to bring in.

McAtee’s sporadic performances have consistently attracted the attention of many big clubs.

According to transfermarkt, he’s managed five goals in 12 appearances which have only totalled 460 minutes.

Bundesliga giants circling for James McAtee

??? Bundesliga remains the most likely destination for James McAtee. Pep Guardiola: “I would love him to stay, yeah! I was the one to say last summer NO about a loan. But he didn’t play so much, so we will see what happens”. pic.twitter.com/vTY5ZbaS61 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2025

It’s therefore no wonder that Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Fulham want to explore the possibilities, whilst Bundesliga sides Mainz, Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are also in exploratory talks to sign McAtee according to CaughtOffside sources.

It’s understood that the Bundesliga clubs are prioritising the option to sign the Englishman on loan with a permanent purchase option, whilst the Magpies and the Cottagers are prepared to take him permanently now which may prove more attractive to Man City and the player.

Ultimately, McAtee’s future is away from the Etihad Stadium and the sooner a move is concluded, the better for all parties.