Approach made: Arsenal star has concrete option to leave after almost 300 games in England

Jorginho in action for Arsenal against Man United

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho could reportedly be about to end his long spell in English football as he has a concrete option for a January transfer window move.

The experienced Italy international hasn’t quite ever established himself as a regular starter during his time at Arsenal, but has amassed 70 appearances for the Gunners, following on from his 213 games in four and a half years at Chelsea.

Arsenal make official announcement regarding striker with 26 goals & 17 assists

According to Gianluca Di Marzio journalist Luca Bendoni, it now seems that Flamengo have made an approach to enquire about Jorginho, with a move to the Brazilian club described as looking like a concrete option for the 33-year-old…

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho represents a concrete idea for Flamengo. The Brasilian side would love to sign him already in January and have inquired about the conditions of a potential deal. Jorginho's contract with Arsenal will expire next June. ? #AFC #Flamengo pic.twitter.com/DJbNWYiUDG — Luca Bendoni (@LucaBendoni) January 14, 2025

Jorginho has been a useful squad player for Arsenal, but he’s coming towards the end of his contract, and as he’s surely in the final couple of years of his career, it’s hard to imagine Mikel Arteta will be that desperate to keep hold of him.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but a move away from Arsenal looks like it makes sense at this point in time, even if it might be a bit risky losing that squad depth for the second half of the season.

Jorginho transfer exit makes sense as Martin Zubimendi is on his way

With Martin Zubimendi looking set to join Arsenal in the summer, the north London giants could have their perfect long-term replacement for Jorginho pretty much in the bag already.

For the next few months, however, it might still make sense for Arteta to encourage Jorginho to stay and provide the team with the cover it needs.

It might be that Jorginho will push for a move, though, as he won’t want to be warming the bench too much when he’s coming towards the end of his career.

Flamengo could be a good opportunity for him to play more regularly as he approaches his mid-30s, as it would be a slower pace of football than in the Premier League.