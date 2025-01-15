The Yorkshire Evening Post reported that a defender and at least two forwards are being targeted by Leeds, even though Farke threw cold water on the idea that there will be any lavish spending as some faces have returned from injury.
“Several of the really long-term injured players are back,” Farke said. “It’s important we have Firpo back, Gruev back, Ampadu – thank God -back.
“Ethan seems to be close to being back to his best already. Ilia and Junior look good in training.
“Competition and options are always good for a manager but too many options and the group being too big can divide the whole group. Too many players around who are not needed is not good for the spirit of the group.
“One of the secrets why we are the team who has won more points in the festive period, is we’ve found solutions, in my experience is also the spirit within the group, the togetherness and unity, is more important than the quality when it comes to the crunch time. To overdo things makes no sense.”