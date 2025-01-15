Leeds United have reportedly submitted a £3.3 million bid – including performance-related bonuses – to sign UD Leiria midfielder Dje D’avilla.

That’s according to Sport TV Portugal journalist Sebastiao Sousa Pinto, who says that an official offer has gone in for the 21-year-old Ivorian defensive midfielder.

D’avilla, who is currently playing in Portugal’s second tier, has attracted interest from multiple clubs, however a potential move to the Elland Road club faces complications due to work permit issues, it is thought.

“You cheating shitbag!” – Which Man Utd star absolutely lost it at Arsenal player during fiery FA Cup clash?

Another issue is the fact that the youngster only signed a new contract until the summer of 2027 a few months ago, and in that deal, a £12.5 million release clause was attached.

Sousa Pinto stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, via MOTLeeds: “Leeds United have made an offer to sign Djé D’avilla in the region of £3.3 million – objectives included. A transfer to England is considered difficult due to the work permit. Several clubs have shown interest in signing the midfielder.”

The holding midfield position, however, is one of the most well-stocked areas of Daniel Farke’s squad, with Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu returning from injury.

Will Leeds United spend money this transfer window?