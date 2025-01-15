Report: Leeds United table multi-million deal to sign midfielder

Leeds manager Daniel Farke celebrates with fans
Daniel Farke could bring a new goalkeeper to Leeds. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United have reportedly submitted a £3.3 million bid – including performance-related bonuses – to sign UD Leiria midfielder Dje D’avilla.

That’s according to Sport TV Portugal journalist Sebastiao Sousa Pinto, who says that an official offer has gone in for the 21-year-old Ivorian defensive midfielder.

D’avilla, who is currently playing in Portugal’s second tier, has attracted interest from multiple clubs, however a potential move to the Elland Road club faces complications due to work permit issues, it is thought.

Another issue is the fact that the youngster only signed a new contract until the summer of 2027 a few months ago, and in that deal, a £12.5 million release clause was attached.

Sousa Pinto stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, via MOTLeeds: “Leeds United have made an offer to sign Djé D’avilla in the region of £3.3 million – objectives included. A transfer to England is considered difficult due to the work permit. Several clubs have shown interest in signing the midfielder.”

The holding midfield position, however, is one of the most well-stocked areas of Daniel Farke’s squad, with Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu returning from injury.

Will Leeds United spend money this transfer window?

Junior Firpo of Leeds United celebrates
Junior Firpo is stepping up his recovery

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported that a defender and at least two forwards are being targeted by Leeds, even though Farke threw cold water on the idea that there will be any lavish spending as some faces have returned from injury.

“Several of the really long-term injured players are back,” Farke said. “It’s important we have Firpo back, Gruev back, Ampadu – thank God -back.

“Ethan seems to be close to being back to his best already. Ilia and Junior look good in training.

“Competition and options are always good for a manager but too many options and the group being too big can divide the whole group. Too many players around who are not needed is not good for the spirit of the group.

“One of the secrets why we are the team who has won more points in the festive period, is we’ve found solutions, in my experience is also the spirit within the group, the togetherness and unity, is more important than the quality when it comes to the crunch time. To overdo things makes no sense.”

