General view outside Elland Road prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Leeds United and Harrogate Town. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Daniel Farke is set to shuffle his Leeds United pack again this January, and Wilfried Gnonto could be on his way to Saudi Arabia as a result.

At present the all whites find themselves top of the Championship table by a point from Burnley and Sheffield United, the former of which they play at the end of January.

By then, the make up of the Leeds squad could look a little different.

Wilfried Gnonto could move to Saudi Arabia

That’s because Leeds are in pole position to sign Ben Davies and Mergim Berisha is set for a move to Elland Road.

Not to mention that, according to Football Insider, Wilfried Gnonto is the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia.

Though the striker has had more of a foothold in the starting XI this season, a separate Football Insider report suggests that Leeds could be thinking of moving him on, particularly if it’s for a big fee from Saudi.

“Leeds have a lot of really good Championship players,” former scout, Mick Brown, told the outlet.

“But I have concerns about how much of them could be Premier League players.

Aston Villa ace told Leeds move in January would be perfect for him!

“I think Gnonto fits into that group, he can look electrifying for 20 minutes, but I see him fading in games, and he’s always been that sort of player.

“I don’t think you can build your team around a player like that because there’s too much inconsistency.

“He’s got the ability, of course, but it’s about doing it consistently, especially if they’re going to rely on him in the Premier League.

“So for Leeds I think if they get a significant offer for his services, they could let him go.

“It would have to be a price that worked for the club, they won’t let him go for nothing, but being able to reinvest into their squad might put them in a stronger position.”

Daniel Farke has to have lined up Wilfried Gnonto replacement

It’s certainly an interesting point of view as, if Leeds do go up and look desperate to sell at that point, they’ll not get anywhere close to the transfer fee that they could otherwise demand in the current window.

Daniel Farke must have an ace up his sleeve too, given that the German wouldn’t countenance losing a first-team regular unless he had someone else in mind to fill in the gap.

For now Gnonto remains a Leeds player, but anything can happen in the final couple of weeks of the window.