Second approach made: Chelsea pushing again to sign Premier League star this month

Enzo Maresca and Liam Delap (Photo by Michael Regan, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly made a second approach over the potential January transfer window signing of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

According to Simon Phillips via Substack, the Blues would be keen to get a deal done for Delap this month if possible, and it seems something may be brewing there.

It’s not yet clear what Chelsea will have discussed in their fresh contact over this potential deal, but Phillips has suggested it could be that the west London giants are perhaps stepping up efforts to agree personal terms with the player.

Delap has shown tremendous potential with his performances for Ipswich this season, contributing eight goals and two assists in the Premier League so far.

Still only 21 years of age, one imagines there’s plenty more to come from Delap, so he makes sense as a smart long-term signing for Chelsea.

Liam Delap transfer: Chelsea surely need an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson

Although Nicolas Jackson started the season brightly for Chelsea, he’s on a pretty poor run of form at the moment as recent results and performances have gone a little downhill for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Chelsea have just one win in their last six games in all competitions, and that was against lower-league Morecambe in the FA Cup.

Jackson, meanwhile, has just one goal in his last seven appearances, and has missed some big chances in recent games.

Delap may be yet to prove himself at the very highest level, but he perhaps looks like someone with the potential to be better than Jackson before too long.

Ipswich surely won’t want to sell such an important player in the middle of the season, but it’s also not easy to stop star names from moving on if big names like CFC get involved.

Chelsea may have stuttered recently, but they’ve mostly shown signs of real progress since Maresca took over, so Delap would surely want to become a part of this exciting project built around other talented young players.