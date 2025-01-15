Pep Guardiola and Ange Postecoglou clapping (Photo by Alex Pantling, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham would have to negotiate with Manchester City if they want to seal a transfer deal for in-form Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

Delap, who has also been linked with Chelsea, is impressing in the Premier League this season, and looks ideal for Tottenham’s needs up front at the moment.

Spurs have Dominic Solanke impressing up front, but they’re still some way from replacing the influence of Harry Kane in that position, so more signings in attack could be needed soon.

Delap perhaps seems ideal after this exciting breakthrough season in the Premier League, but it’s clear the 21-year-old could be a tricky signing to get done.

As well as the fact that Chelsea are also keen on Delap, there’s also the fact that Man City have a buy-back clause for the player.

Tottenham given Liam Delap transfer warning

Speaking to Football Insider, former Everton chief Keith Wyness discussed what he’s heard about Delap’s situation in the football industry, and it sounds like City might try to re-sign him before selling him for a profit.

“City have got the buy-back but I think if they get Marmoush, they may be prepared to do a deal to bring him back and re-sell him,” Wyness said of Delap.

“I do think he’ll go elsewhere in the Premier League. He’ll be on the list of most clubs who are looking at striking options.”

Tottenham fans will no doubt hope there can be a way to bring Delap to north London, but it would surely be preferable for them not to have to negotiate with top four rivals City.

THFC surely won’t be seen as a favourable option, with City likely to want to sell Delap abroad if possible, with clubs like Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig also known to be keen on the young Englishman.