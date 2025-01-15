Lionel Messi of Inter Miami looks on during the first half against Atlanta United. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

With the 2026 World Cup in mind, Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi could be loaned back to former club Barcelona in a sensational move.

The Argentinian will celebrate his 39th birthday during a tournament which could be expected to herald his retirement from the game, so one last hurrah at the club which gave him so much will surely appeal.

El Nacional note that Messi is soon expected to sign a new contract with Inter, and is so doing, MLS rules dictate that during the off season – November to March – players can be loaned elsewhere.

Lionel Messi could get one more chance to play for Barcelona

Clearly, Messi needs to arrive at the World Cup in peak physical condition, so a move back to Barcelona makes sense on every level.

Given that he couldn’t inspire his side to an MLS Cup win, which saw Tata Martino relieved of his duties, Messi will almost certainly be under the severest scrutiny in the upcoming campaign.

It shouldn’t be forgotten either that Inter Miami will take part in this summer’s Club World Cup.

A new Messi and Ronaldo era beckons for Barcelona and Real Madrid!

The physical toll on the Argentina captain’s body by the time the World Cup comes around is therefore likely to be extensive.

Barcelona loan would mean no rest for Lionel Messi

We may even see a carefully managed routine over the next 12 to 18 months in order that he can give his best to Inter and Argentina, and if the stars align to Barcelona too.

If he were to head back to Camp Nou, it can’t just be as a token gesture for he would be replacing one other in the team who, by then, could be continuing on their own upward trajectory under Hansi Flick.

Seeing Messi in the blaugrana colours again would surely be the wish of all Barca supporters, but not at the potential expense of derailing their Champions League and Spanish top-flight title hopes next season.