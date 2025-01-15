“So poor” – One Liverpool player singled out as journalist notices problem vs Forest

Arne Slot and Luis Diaz during Liverpool's draw with Nottingham Forest (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Luis Diaz summed up a key problem for the Reds last night as they dropped points away to Nottingham Forest.

Arne Slot’s side remain top of the Premier League table and will take heart from the fact that none of Arsenal, Manchester City or Chelsea look in particularly great form at the moment.

Still, there were some undeniable concerns as Liverpool had to settle for a draw for a second league game in a row, while they were also recently beaten 1-0 by Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Things need to improve, and Diaz was slammed for being “so poor” at one crucial moment in yesterday’s game, with James Pearce noticing some generally bad decision-making from the Liverpool players throughout.

See below for some of Pearce’s posts as he clearly found it frustrating to watch LFC in yesterday’s 1-1 draw at the City Ground…

So poor from Diaz. Had to play Gakpo in — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 14, 2025

Decision making letting Liverpool down here. Some wild long range efforts when better options available. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 14, 2025

HT: Forest 1 #LFC 0: Liverpool have dominated possession but they haven’t done enough with it. Decision making has been poor. Forest scored with their first attack through Wood and have frustrated the PL leaders since. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 14, 2025

Are Liverpool letting their rivals back into the title race?

Liverpool were up against a very good team last night, with Forest proving surprise challengers for a Champions League place, while they perhaps should also not be ruled out as emerging into surprise Leicester City-esque title contenders.

Still, even if Liverpool came back to draw after going a goal down early on, many fans will have expected better from the team as this slightly rough patch continues.

So far, no one else has been good enough to punish them, but Arsenal will surely feel they’re not quite out of the title race yet as they can go just four points behind Slot’s men if they win against Tottenham tonight, albeit having played a game more.

Liverpool have certainly been superb for much of Slot’s first season so far, but they need to be careful to keep this run going, or there are surely good enough teams behind them to make them pay.

Arsenal went on an immense run about this time last year, taking Man City all the way to the final day of the season, while Chelsea have also improved a lot under Enzo Maresca this term, even if they’ve also hit a bit of a recent blip.