Huge Liverpool legend prepared to upset Anfield faithful by securing Mo Salah this summer

Mo Salah of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match against Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard, is prepared to risk the wrath of his old club’s supporters by landing Mo Salah on a free transfer for Al Ettifaq.

The Saudi Pro League side aren’t one of the ‘big four’ of Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli, but the Liverpool connection makes them a major player in the Salah transfer saga.

After just 14 games of the current Saudi league season, Al Ettifaq are way down in 11th place, some 22 points behind leaders, Al Hilal, so their need for a proven front man is obvious.

Mo Salah could join up with Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq

Al Ittihad believe that Mo Salah is theirs this summer, though Salah’s agent has been in touch with PSG according to reports.

CaughtOffside sources close to Liverpool believe, however, that Al-Ettifaq are the front runners and are planning to sign Mo Salah without paying a fee at the end of the season, when his contract with Liverpool expires.

There is continued interest from other Saudi Arabian powerhouses such as Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, with sources also advancing to CaughtOffside that FC Barcelona, Juventus, Al Nassr, Inter Miami and Zamalek want to be kept abreast of developments.

Liverpool still hold all the aces in terms of Mo Salah deal

Previously, Al-Ittihad made a £150 million bid for Salah, which was rejected, and reading between the lines of some recent interviews with the player, it appears that Liverpool don’t seem to have made too much of an effort to keep him.

Al-Ettifaq are understood to want to build its new strategy around transferring Salah for free, and if they can match his financial demands, such a project, ahead of the 2026 World Cup, could be of massive appeal to the Egyptian King.

For now Salah remains a Liverpool player and they remain in the box seat as long as they’re willing to play ball.