Report: Liverpool preparing €40m investment in important Man Utd transfer target

Arne Slot and Patrick Dorgu (Photo by Michael Regan, Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to invest as much as €40million in the potential transfer of Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, who is also wanted by Manchester United.

The Reds could perhaps do with making a move for a new and younger option at left-back soon, with Andrew Robertson not getting any younger and arguably showing some moments when he’s been a little less reliable this season.

Dorgu looks like precisely the kind of player who could make an ideal long-term replacement for Robertson at Anfield, and a report from Italian outlet Solo Lecce claims Liverpool are preparing to invest €40m in a potential deal for the Denmark international.

Still, Man Utd are also known admirers of Dorgu, who looks ideal to play wing-back in Ruben Amorim’s system, so this might not be the easiest deal to get done.

Patrick Dorgu attracting interest from Liverpool and Manchester United

Speaking to CaughtOffside recently about United’s targets at left-back, Fabrizio Romano named Dorgu alongside Nuno Mendes as a player the Red Devils like in that position.

“United will also consider more options – one of the players they’ve been monitoring and scouting is the Danish national team full-back Patrick Dorgu, who can play on the left, on the right, and who is a very good young player who’s doing very well in Serie A.

“But, it’s also worth mentioning that Lecce previously rejected proposals from several clubs from abroad in the summer transfer window.”

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can win the race to sign Dorgu, as it’s easy to imagine the 20-year-old might view them as the more tempting project right now.

United are nowhere near the level they’d ideally want to be, and it will surely take some time before Ruben Amorim can steer them in the right direction again, whereas Arne Slot clearly has LFC competing for major honours now.