Antony of Manchester United during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly monitoring Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo.

Clubs are short on cash this January transfer window but they are still looking at the Cameroon international, who has been in sensational form with 13 and four assists in all competitions for Brentford this season.

That’s according to RMC Sport, who suggest that the winter window is still very much open for Mbeumo.

Arsenal are on the hunt for an attacker following the long-term injury to Gabriel Jesus, and Spurs have their own injury struggles.

The outlet also says that the Bees won’t sell for less than £50 million – however, they are anticipating other clubs that could “go on the offensive before the end of the transfer window.”

Mbeumo was bought for £5.5 million by Brentford in the summer of 2019. A French international with the U21s, Mbeumo has scored 63 goals in 225 matches in all competitions with the West London club.

Antony’s possible exit from Old Trafford

United are currently in talks with several clubs – including La Liga outfit Real Betis – over a January loan deal for Antony.

The Brazilian joined the Old Trafford club from Ajax back in 2022 as he reunited with former manager Erik ten Hag, in a deal worth £86 million.

But he has just 17 goal contributions across two-and-a-half seasons at United, becoming a permanent fixture on the bench.

Greek side Olympiacos are thought to be keen on the young forward but now Sky Sports have revealed that United are in talks with Spanish outfit Betis, as well as another unnamed club over a possible transfer.

According to Sky, “Manchester United are in ongoing talks with a number of clubs – including Real Betis – over a loan for Antony.”

“United will consider offers for the 24-year-old – with the most likely deal being a loan. Betis are in the market for a winger having just sold Assane Diao to Como.”

Antony’s contract with United runs until 2027. United can also extend this by an additional 12 months but as things stand it’s unlikely that they will do that.