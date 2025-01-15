Report: Nuno Mendes ‘shares agent’ with Man United star as PSG make deal priority

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly aware of Manchester United’s interest in Nuno Mendes but no offer has been forthcoming so far.

That’s according to Duncan Castles, who spilt the beans on the situation in his latest Transfers Podcast.

The journalist revealed that the wing-back is liked by United but that PSG will try and tie him down to a fresh deal, with his current one up in 18 months time. He also said that Mendes shares the same agent as attacker Bruno Fernandes.

Ruben Amorim is after a left-wingback above all else. They are expected to secure the signing of left-back Diego Leon, who was in Manchester recently to wrap up terms over his switch from Cerro Porteno. The trouble is that he cannot make the transfer official until the summer when he will have turned 18.

The Red Devils must sell to buy this January transfer window. It’s thought Casemiro and Marcus Rashford have been made available for a move, but no offers have been made for the pair yet.

United step up Nuno Mendes pursuit as Manchester City join the race

Ruben Amorim wants Nuno Mendes above all. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

United aim to fast-track negotiations for left-back Mendes amid increasing competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City, CaughtOffside revealed earlier this week.

Discussions are underway for a potential deal that would see Mendes move to the Old Trafford club and United’s pursuit remains at an advanced stage compared to their rivals, but no significant progress has been made. PSG are reportedly holding firm on a valuation of £60 million for Mende, whose deal is up in 2026.

Real Madrid are in the hunt for a left-back and they seem to be shifting focus from Alphonso Davies, who is now leaning towards extending his contract with Bayern Munich.

Amorim sees Mendes as an ideal fit for the left wing-back position, but he knows that funds are tight after the club’s cash splurge during the summer window.

United have a good relationship with PSG but the Ligue 1 champions will still want to get maximum value for the Portugal international.

