Marco Silva and Graham Potter

Fulham manager Marco Silva reportedly has a release clause worth £8million in his contract at Craven Cottage, which West Ham weren’t willing to pay.

The Portuguese tactician has impressed in his time in charge of Fulham, getting the team to play some fine attacking football and establishing themselves as a safe Premier League side clear of the relegation zone.

It’s easy to see why Silva might be of interest to other Premier League clubs, with Manchester United apparently considering him when they sacked Erik ten Hag, according to talkSPORT.

The report also claims West Ham considered Silva before they instead hired Graham Potter as their candidate to replace Julen Lopetegui.

It seems the Hammers were not too keen on paying the £8m clause required to get Silva out of Fulham, according to talkSPORT.

Will Marco Silva land a top job in the future?

Silva has clearly done impressive work at Fulham, and that’s bound to earn him some admiring glances from elsewhere, but it seems he’s yet to work his way onto the very top of club’s lists.

United ultimately decided to go for Ruben Amorim when it came to replacing Ten Hag, while Chelsea hired Enzo Maresca in the summer when it came to replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

West Ham were obviously content to go with Potter instead, so it remains to be seen if Silva will ever do quite enough to make that next step up.

Tottenham are also mentioned in the report from talkSPORT, so perhaps that could be one worth watching if things don’t improve soon under current Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou.

Fulham fans will be relieved, though, that the £8m clause seems to put them in a strong position to keep hold of their manager, who is surely one of their most prized assets.