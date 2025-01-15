Dave Brailsford, Jason Wilcox and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are seen in attendance prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man United part-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is set to make another controversial decision which is likely to see even more fans feel alienated, with Marcus Rashford potentially one of three players leaving in the current window.

Rashford has made Barcelona his preferred destination, and has apparently even given the Catalan giants a deadline by which he wants any deal to be done.

Kobbie Mainoo’s greed could ultimately see him end up at Bayern Munich, whilst Alejandro Garnacho is believed to be unhappy with his lot under Ruben Amorim.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe could authorise three big January sales

On the basis that all three would appear to have cogent enough reasons to want to depart the Old Trafford outfit, selling them might seem to make perfect sense.

As The Telegraph (subscription required) report, the fact that sales of the trio would generate ‘pure profit’ for the club makes it an incredibly favourable proposition for Ratcliffe too.

However, all three have grown up in the Man United academy and whilst Garnacho initially spent time in the youth set-ups at Getafe and Atletico Madrid, he could also be classed as home grown.

Man United could genuinely have to make two unthinkable sales!

To that end, it would be a PR disaster for the club if Ratcliffe decides to rubber stamp the deals and therefore not need to worry about the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules come the summer.

Winter window could be a disaster for Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Not to mention that it would severely weaken Ruben Amorim’s squad at this point of the season.

Ratcliffe is already on very shaky ground with supporters after a number of poor recent decisions, and it is within his power to overrule Amorim if he believes that any or all three players can offer United a brighter future.

Whilst it’s accepted that tough decisions need to be made in the name of progress, this would surely be the straw that breaks the camel’s back as far as supporters are concerned.