Manchester City’s struggles continued as Brentford pulled off a dramatic late comeback to secure a 2-2 draw. Despite Phil Foden’s brace putting City in a commanding position, the Bees struck twice in the final 10 minutes to pile more misery on Pep Guardiola’s faltering side.

City found it hard to break down Brentford until the 66th minute, with Foden scoring with a lovely finish to give the Citizens the lead.

The England international doubled City’s advantage in the 78th minute with another well-taken goal, and at 2-0 with just over 12 minutes left on the clock, the three points seemed secure.

But Brentford pulled off a comeback, with two goals in 10 minutes to take a point from the reigning Premier League champions.

Yoane Wissa slotted one back in the 82nd minute before Christian Norgaard scored a header in the 92nd minute past Stefan Ortega, who despite getting a hand to the ball, failed to keep it out.

Pep Guardiola involved in heated discussion with Stefan Ortega after game

At the full-time whistle, cameras captured Pep Guardiola in a heated exchange with goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, who has been deputising for the injured Ederson.

Guardiola, visibly animated, looked to be shouting at Ortega before pulling him into a series of intense hugs in what appeared to be a mix of anger and consolation.

Manchester City’s draw with Brentford is the latest setback in what has been a dismal season by their high standards.

The reigning champions have lost six games and drawn 10 of their 21 league matches, leaving them sixth in the Premier League table. They are now 12 points adrift of leaders Liverpool and six behind second-placed Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola’s struggles on the pitch could have something to do with his off-the-pitch troubles with reports emerging yesterday that he has split from his wife of 30 years.