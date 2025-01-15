“Now convinced” – Fabrizio Romano delivers important update on Arsenal transfer target

Ronald Araujo and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Michael Reaves, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Barcelona are “now convinced” they’ll be keeping defender Ronald Araujo this January despite speculation over his future.

The Uruguay international has mostly been a key player for Barca in recent years, but there are also other options in defence and it seems that led to some doubt about his situation.

Arsenal were then linked with Araujo in a recent report from Marca, but it now seems Romano is happy to rubber-stamp reports from elsewhere about the player looking set to stay put at the Nou Camp.

See below for details as Romano clarifies the latest on Araujo’s situation…

??? Barcelona are now convinced that Ronald Araújo will stay at the club, not leaving in January! New round of talks took place on Tuesday with director Deco involved, as @ffpolo reveals. Barça got the green light from Ronald to continue at the club despite Juventus efforts. pic.twitter.com/vBXw709trH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2025

Romano mentions Juventus also being interested in Araujo, but Arsenal don’t get a mention, so it remains to be seen how concrete those links actually were.

It’s quite common to see various names thrown around even if the interest isn’t that strong, but either way, the Gunners surely won’t be getting Araujo in through the door any time soon.

Arsenal don’t really need another centre-back signing

Arsenal making a move for Araujo never really made much sense anyway, in truth, as it’s hard to see where the 25-year-old would have fit in in Mikel Arteta’s side.

AFC already have the excellent pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, and they can also call upon others like Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Jakub Kiwior to play there if needed.

Even if Araujo is a fine player and perhaps an intriguing market opportunity, there seems little sense in bringing in a big name like this only to leave him on the bench.

Araujo himself also surely wouldn’t accept leaving a big club like Barcelona just to become a squad player, so perhaps this is why he’s ultimately looking set to stay where he is for the time being.