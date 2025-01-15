Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to Daily Mail, Leicester City are open to offers for Belgian defender Wout Faes, with the club valuing the 25-year-old at around £15 million.

The decision to potentially part ways with Faes comes as part of a defensive reshuffle under manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, as the Foxes look to improve their squad and escape relegation danger as well as improve their financial books.

Wout Faes time at Leicester City coming to an end

Faes joined Leicester in the summer of 2022 as a direct replacement for Wesley Fofana, arriving with high expectations following his strong performances in Ligue 1 with Reims. Known for his aggressive tackling, aerial ability, and leadership qualities, he quickly became a key figure in Leicester’s backline.

However, his time at Leicester has been a mixed bag, marked by moments of brilliance and occasional high-profile errors.

Under Steve Cooper, he was a regular starter, starting every single game. However, he has fallen down the pecking order under Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has preffered the experienced pairing of Conor Coady and Jannik Vestergaard at the heart of Leicester’s defence.

He made a rare appearance in the Foxes’ recent FA Cup win over QPR, scoring a goal in the Foxes’ commanding 6-2 victory, but his future at the club remains uncertain.

Van Nistelrooy wants to bolster the Leicester defence

Leicester are in the midst of a defensive overhaul as van Nistelrooy seeks to address the team’s frailties at the back.

The Foxes are reportedly close to completing the £3 million signing of Parma defender Woyo Coulibaly, while they are also monitoring Udinese centre-back Thomas Kristensen.

Another defender, Caleb Okoli, who joined from Atalanta last summer, could be on his way out. He is said to be attracting interest from Serie A clubs, with van Nistelrooy deeming him surplus to requirements. Parma are among clubs showing interest in signing Okoli.

With Leicester sitting 19th in the Premier League table on just 14 points, the January transfer window could prove decisive for their survival hopes. Strengthening the squad—particularly in defence—will be key to turning their season around.

The potential departure of Faes would free up funds for further reinforcements, but the Foxes will need to ensure any new arrivals can adapt quickly to the Premier League.