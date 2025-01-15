Trent Alexander-Arnold praised for “insane” moment of quality during Liverpool draw vs Forest

Trent Alexander-Arnold pass during Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold produced another moment of immense quality in last night’s game against Nottingham Forest.

The England international might not always be the most solid defensive player, and he had a bit of a nightmare in that 2-2 draw with Manchester United last week, but there are moments like this from him that make you realise you’re watching a very special player indeed.

See the clip below, shared by Empire of the Kop, as Alexander-Arnold is praised for an “insane” first-time ball right into the path of Mohamed Salah, who could perhaps have done a little better with the chance…

This pass from Trent is just INSANE!! ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/jE0KbA3gxv — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 15, 2025

There aren’t many players who can ping the ball around as well as Alexander-Arnold can, and it’s this kind of ability that will mean Liverpool miss him tremendously if he ends up leaving this summer.

The 26-year-old is in the final few months of his contract, and it’s little surprise that this has Real Madrid on alert for a potential free transfer in the coming months.

Liverpool surely can’t replace Trent Alexander-Arnold

There are other quality right-backs in the world, of course, but it’s hard to imagine anyone coming in and being able to replace the unique qualities that Alexander-Arnold brings to this Liverpool side.

Joshua Kimmich has been linked with LFC as one possible option in a report by Sky, but one imagines most Reds fans will just be desperate for their former academy graduate to stay and sign a new deal.

Still, Real Madrid could do with a new signing at right-back and Alexander-Arnold would certainly fit the bill as a typical ‘Galactico’ to join other superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham at the Bernabeu.

Liverpool, meanwhile, also need to focus on issues on the pitch as they will be disappointed to have dropped points for a second league game in a row, potentially allowing Arsenal to close the gap on them if they beat Tottenham tonight.