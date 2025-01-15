“Already closed a deal” – Huge Liverpool transfer already done, claims journalist

Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid may reportedly be done (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A deal may reportedly already be done for Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool and sign for Real Madrid in the summer.

The Reds right-back is closing in on becoming a free agent, with his current contract at Anfield due to expire in a few months’ time.

With no sign of progress over Alexander-Arnold committing to a new Liverpool contract, it seems sources in Spain fully expect that the 26-year-old will now become a Real Madrid player in June.

See below as El Chiringuito journalist Josep Pedrerol claims there could even be a chance of a move happening this January, but only for €35-40m…

? EXCLUSIVA @jpedrerol ? ? "ARNOLD JUGARÁ en el REAL MADRID la temporada que viene". ? "Podría llegar este enero… si el Liverpool pide 35-40M". pic.twitter.com/W7OOt6Jh8r — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 15, 2025

One imagines that might be a bit too much for Madrid to consider paying now when they can just wait a few months to sign him on a free, while Liverpool probably won’t want to lose such an important player in the middle of the season anyway.

Even if Alexander-Arnold is close to leaving for nothing, the club might calculate that it’s better to have him in their team in the months ahead instead of banking around €40m for him, which most likely wouldn’t be anywhere near enough to replace him anyway.

Can we consider Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid a done deal?

It certainly seems like we’re heading towards Alexander-Arnold swapping Anfield for the Bernabeu this summer, but we also know things can change quickly in football.

Fabrizio Romano recently spoke to CaughtOffside about the Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid saga, and stressed that LFC still want to try their best to keep him, even if Los Blancos are confident about the deal.

“Real Madrid are working on signing Trent, but Liverpool don’t want to negotiate in January because they still want to try to extend his contract,” Romano said.

“Still, it’s not going to be easy – Real Madrid are pushing, Real Madrid are confident, but Liverpool will try until the end.”