“They might…” – Expert makes major Man United claim as transfer target’s asking price drops to €70m

Viktor Gyokeres and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Emilio Andreoli, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United might explore options to strengthen up front, with Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres among the names to watch.

However, even if Gyokeres’ asking price has dropped, there has supposedly not been any outreach to Sporting just yet, with options from within the Premier League also possible.

That’s according to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs as he spoke to FourFourTwo, with the reporter explaining that Gyokeres could now be available for €70m, down from €100m.

The Red Devils clearly need to strengthen in attack after some poor form from the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee this season, while Marcus Rashford looks likely to leave Old Trafford, according to Sky Sports and others.

Viktor Gyokeres transfer one to watch for Manchester United due to Ruben Amorim link

Jacobs acknowledges that the Gyokeres links could make sense due to the Ruben Amorim connection, though he also stresses that there haven’t been any formal contacts yet.

Still, the Sweden international has been in sensational form and would surely make sense as an upgrade on what United currently have, as would other names like Victor Osimhen.

“Manchester United might still be in for another forward, and of course, for the summer, people will naturally link them with Viktor Gyokeres because of the Ruben Amorim links,” Jacobs said.

“At the moment, that’s bit premature. There’s been no outreach to Sporting yet, but what we can say is that Gyokeres price has dropped from his €100 million release clause down to something in the region of €70m.

“So he is a bit more affordable and certainly has lower wages and agent fees compared to another historical Manchester United target in Victor Osimhen, but they might look for something more economical or potentially within the Premier League.”

MUFC have been short of goals this season, but also have numerous other areas of weakness in this squad, so it remains to be seen if they’ll focus on a striker now or look at their defence and midfield as more of a priority.