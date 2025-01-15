Niclas Fullkrug of West Ham United leaves the field after receiving medical treatment to an injury during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match against Aston Villa. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

After losing Niclas Fullkrug to injury West Ham’s need for a striker is acute, and to that end the East Londoners could look to RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva to help fire them to safety.

The Portuguese ace has 205 career goals and assists (transfermarkt), but hasn’t been able to get a foothold at his club this season because of the form of the likes of Benjamin Sesko.

Indeed, his 15 appearances in all competitions have seen him barely play 300 minutes in 24/25.

West Ham considering straight loan for Andre Silva

West Ham have been tipped to bring James Ward-Prowse back and Anthony is the subject of interest from West Ham too, as the Graham Potter era gets into full swing.

However, it’s someone to put the ball in the back of the net on a regular basis that’s going to be most needed for the second half of the current campaign.

West Ham boss Graham Potter approves new signing!

Michail Antonio is out for the season after his unfortunate car crash, meaning that if the East Londoners were to stick with what they already have in situ, Danny Ings, a player with five goals in three seasons for the club (transfermarkt), would be their main target man.

Even the most optimistic of Hammers fans would surely be deflated by having to contemplate such a scenario.

Andre Silva could be the answer to West Ham’s prayers

There are still over two weeks left of the January transfer window, so there’s plenty of time for one or two names to be brought in by the end of the month.

To that end, The Guardian (subscription required) are reporting West Ham’s interest in Leipzig’s 29-year-old Portuguese ace, Andre Silva.

Whether David Sullivan is willing to put his hand in his pocket and get Potter the players he needs is another matter entirely.

It wouldn’t be a surprise, given the amount of money spent in the summer window, that a ‘sell before you can buy’ arrangement is put in place by the man at the top.