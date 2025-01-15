West Ham United logo (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Ham United reportedly look ready to offer a contract to on-trial youngster Josh Landers.

The talented 17-year-old striker has been on trial with the Hammers recently, according to a report from the reliable ExWHUEmployee, and it now looks like he’s earned himself a permanent move to join the east Londoners’ academy.

Landers is a Scotland youth international and looks like a terrific prospect, even if he’s perhaps still some way from being ready for first-team football at Premier League level.

West Ham wanted THIS Premier League manager before Graham Potter

West Ham, however, are known for often signing top young players, or for bringing them up through their academy.

Landers looks like he could soon have what it takes to give Graham Potter an extra option up front, and perhaps that chance could come earlier than expected.

West Ham have injury problems up front

Even if Landers surely isn’t quite ready to be competing for a place in the West Ham first-team, there is perhaps a gap there that he can exploit.

Potter has inherited a struggling side, with injuries to Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug also meaning he’s a little short of options to lead his attack.

WHUFC fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on how this story develops, though at the same time they’ll surely also be hoping for more proven attacking players joining the club this January.

Potter can surely still turn the season around for West Ham, but he’ll need backing in the transfer market to really have the kind of impact he’s capable of.

Landers will be one for the future, but West Ham also need to think about this season and ensure they can help Potter make the best start possible at the London Stadium.