Once hailed as a rising star at Palmeiras and a potential wonder-kid, Guilherme joined West Ham at just 18 years old in a highly-anticipated transfer orchestrated by sporting director Tim Steidten. However, his anticipated departure to the Middle East, which will likely come at a financial loss, has intensified scrutiny on Steidten.

The underwhelming performance of his summer signings has already seen his influence diminish in the club’s current transfer dealings, which has left the club struggling in the Premier League.

Steidten oversaw several signings for West Ham during the last transfer window and Guilherme’s arrival was one of a few that raised eyebrows. Despite showcasing significant potential at Palmeiras, the young forward’s addition appeared puzzling at the start, especially as the Hammers already boasted a strong lineup of players in similar roles, including Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, and Mohammed Kudus. The transfer felt like overkill. West Ham United ready fresh deal for upcoming youngster