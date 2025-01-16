Alejandro Garnacho was in disbelief after his missed chance

Alejandro Garnacho’s miss against Southampton has been blasted by BBC journalist Simon Stone.

Inside 19 minutes, Rasmus Hojlund made a great run up the left side and cut a pass to the Argentine, who put wide.

Stone wrote on BBC Sport: “That was awful from Alejandro Garnacho. Ruben Amorim had his head in his hands, Rasmus Hojlund kicked a post in frustration. They both know Garnacho should score.

“The Argentine gets into great positions but he is wasteful. It has been a constant theme of this season. Amorim has admitted his side does not score enough goals. That’s another one gone.”

A half to forget for Garnacho and Manchester United

Not only did Garnacho make a terrible miss, he landed a lowly rating of 6.4/10 on SofaScore for the first half – an amount which is pretty poor by their standards.

Things went from bad to worse for United and Garnacho as Premier League strugglers found the net at Old Trafford for the opening goal.

A corner from the Saints bounced off Manuel Ugarte and into the net to give the away side a one-goal advantage.

Southampton have won just once all season and could be bound for a season-defining win.

Amorim has been in the United job since November, but he still has not been able to make a good run of form. The club have had glimpses of brilliance, such as their heroic win over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round last week, but it has often come to nothing.

The former Sporting CP head coach said that things would take a while to turn around.

“I have to sell my idea”, he said at a press conference. “If I am going to change all the time it is going to be even worse.

“But I understand they have a lot of difficulties because they spend two years playing one way and then they are playing another and with a lot of losses, it’s really tough on them and you can feel it during the game.