Rooney’s first hat-trick for United came on his debut, on October 28, 2004, in a 4-0 victory against Fenerbahçe in the Champions League. However, his first Premier League hat-trick came two years later, on October 28, 2006, during Manchester United’s 4-0 win over Bolton Wanderers at the Reebok Stadium.

At just 20 years old, he delivered a masterclass in finishing. His goals that day included a sharp counterattack finish set up by Louis Saha, a composed strike past the goalkeeper, and a sublime late chip to seal the treble.

Amad’s display against Southampton came late on, netting all three in just 12 minutes. He is the first United player to score a hat-trick since Cristiano Ronaldo.