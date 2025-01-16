Daniel Farke hoping for reunion with brilliant ace at Leeds

Bali Mumba of Plymouth Argyle runs with the ball under pressure from Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Although it’s been a quiet transfer window for Championship leaders, Leeds United, Daniel Farke is believed to be hoping for a reunion with Bali Mumba.

The exciting Plymouth Argyle man played under Farke at Norwich City in 2020.

According to LeedsUnited.News, scouts have been tracking the 23-year-old who has 29 G/A contributions in 212 career appearances (transfermarkt).

Daniel Farke wants to sign Bali Mumba

With the all whites currently top of the Championship table by a point, any new transfers will almost certainly be bought with the aim of firing them towards automatic promotion.

Leeds scouts were said to be impressed with Mumba’s performances, particularly in the shock FA Cup win against Brentford.

Willy Gnonto is set to move to Saudi Arabia and Max Wober is apparently dissatisfied at Leeds, so it’s clear that Farke wil need to conjure up something in this window to not only satisfy the supporters, but to keep his squad competitive.

Things are so tight at the summit of the English second-tier that the top three could change on a weekly basis at present.

Mumba to help with Daniel Farke and Leeds promotion push

If one club can just get a foothold to push themselves forward to the next level in terms of collective and individual performances, then there’s every chance that they can slowly but surely pull away from the chasing pack.

The Elland Road outfit have the experience of last season to fall back on of course, and whilst ultimately that campaign ended in disappointment, lessons will have been learned.

It isn’t clear at this stage if Mumba himself would be willing to make a mid-season switch, though the chance of becoming a folk hero in Yorkshire, particularly if he helps Leeds to promotion, will surely be too good for him to turn down.