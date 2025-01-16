Exclusive: Newcastle deal for PSV winger now on verge of collapse

Johan Bakayoko is highly regarded by Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell

Newcastle United will now struggle to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko this window with the move seen as all but dead, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

Even though the Magpies are set to accept a £10 million offer for right-sided attacker Miguel Almiron from MLS side Atlanta United, bringing in extra funds, a move for Bakayoko is now unlikely to take place.

Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell has pinpointed the youngster as a priority target as the former Monaco executive looks for quality value for money purchases.

But PSV’s valuation means that Eddie Howe’s side won’t be able to afford Bakayoko. The Eredivise club are at the top of the league and they don’t wish to lose one of their star players halfway through the campaign.

Newcastle managed to avoid any issues regarding PSR after it was announced on Wednesday that no Premier League club breached the rules during the three-year period of 2021 to 2024.

Though there are funds now for the club, the form of Jacob Murphy has also softened Newcastle’s desire for a right-winger. The 29-year-old has ten goal contributions in 14 Premier League starts this season.

Eddie Howe opens up on Newcastle’s PSR woes

Ahead of the PSR announcement, Eddie Howe, who oversaw Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night, spoke about the club’s PSR problems last summer. The Magpies were forced to sell Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest and Yankuba Minteh to Brighton to avoid a potential points penalty.

“The last thing we want to do, or I want to do as the manager of the club, is to sell academy products who have the potential to play for this team for many years,’ said Howe.

“Elliot was a case in point – it was the last sale we wanted to make. We knew his qualities and he had just broken into the team towards the back end of last season. He had performed really well in a variety of roles for us.

“But we were faced with literally no other option in that moment with 48 hours to go, we had to make a decision that we did not want to make. It will always be our last choice to do that. But, when you add up everything together and you go, ‘Well, it’s a points deduction and breaching PSR or making a sale, I think you have to make the sale’.”