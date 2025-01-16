(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports & Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly pushing to sign Marcus Rashford as the striker’s future at Manchester United hangs in the balance.

Sky Sports have suggested that the winger could be on his way to Germany, with the Bundesliga outfit stepping up their interest in the 27-year-old.

Rashford is once again out of the match-day squad for the Red Devils’ home match with Southampton. He has not played for the club in over a month now.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “New talks have taken place, with Borussia Dortmund aiming to secure him on loan.

“The decision to pursue Rashford was made after Friday’s defeat, as exclusively revealed. BVB However, AC Milan are also very concrete in their interest and are actively trying to secure a deal themselves.”

Indeed, Milan as well as Barcelona have been linked with a move for Rashford, who admitted last month that he was now open to a new challenge away from United.

Marcus Rashford’s transfer deadline to Barcelona passes

Earlier this week it was revealed that Rashford set Barcelona a deadline to make an offer for him as he seeks to leave United.

According to FootballTransfers, the winger gave the club a deadline of January 15 to conclude a deal for his services.

The 27-year-old forward is expected to depart Old Trafford before the end of the January transfer window, and Barcelona were eager to secure his signature. It was reported that Rashford was prioritising a move to the Camp Nou over other options.

The attacker last appeared for United in their 2-1 Europa League victory over Viktoria Plzen on December 12.

Barca head coach Hansi Flick had wanted to bring Rashford on board this month as the club continues their La Liga title push. The player had made it clear that Barcelona must conclude the terms swiftly but now they have run over the deadline.