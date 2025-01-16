Pundit accuses West Ham star of behaviour that “hasn’t been acceptable”

Mo Kudus of West Ham United passes the ball under pressure from Alex Iwobi of Fulham. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Former West Ham midfielder, Martin Allen, known for his dogged and combative style, has called out current ace, Mo Kudus, for unacceptable behaviour.

If there’s one player that has become something of a talisman for the Hammers it’s Kudus, with his goals often followed by the iconic stool sitting celebration.

The player wasn’t always able to elevate the standard of his performances to the required level under Julen Lopetegui, and Allen clearly believes that he needs to do exactly that under Graham Potter.

Mo Kudus slated by West Ham old boy

“He is a good player but he’s had disciplinary problems which is a massive issue,” he said to West Ham Zone.

“His behaviour on the pitch hasn’t been acceptable and his goals and assists haven’t been enough so he has to step it up.

“Hopefully Graham Potter will help him flourish.

“I fully expect some key players like Kudus and Paqueta to step up and provide some happiness as we move towards the spring.“

England international’s move to West Ham set to collapse!

If the Irons can put a decent run of results together now that Potter is starting to implement some new ideas it could, bizarrely, still be a successful season for the club.

At present the East Londoners are down in 12th place in the English top-flight but are only nine points away from reigning Premier League champions, Man City, in sixth.

Mo Kudus key to Hammers future success

Josh Landers is ready to sign for West Ham and is already apparently in London ahead of a move, whilst Luis Guilherme is set to move to Saudi Arabia.

These moves, and other potential switches that could be on the cards before the end of January, are also likely to dictate just how high up the table the Hammers can finish.

Coupled with the form of players such as Kudus and the inventive Lucas Paqueta, Graham Potter might well be seen as the club’s saviour if he can bring back some entertaining football and get some wins on the board.