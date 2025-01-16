Napoli offer young Man United ace five-year deal with another Red Devil set to replace Kvaratskhelia

Alejandro Garnacho celebrates with Man United team-mate Marcus Rashford. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It’s set to be a big winter transfer window for Manchester United, with Napoli now looking to add Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho to their ranks.

The Italian giants are sat atop the Serie A table, four points ahead of nearest challengers, Inter, who have a game in hand.

Although Rashford is understood to want a move to Barcelona, an offer from the Catalans hasn’t yet been forthcoming.

Napoli planning double raid for Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho

There’s also widespread interest in Garnacho but an issue remains in terms of financial viability to any deal.

Antonio Conte has already raided Old Trafford for Scott McTominay, with the combative midfielder showing the Red Devils exactly what they’re missing.

How Ruben Amorim could do with a player who will run through brick walls for 90 minutes and comes up with more than his fair share of goals.

It speaks of a club in Man United whose recruitment department needs to do much, much better.

Never a regular under Erik ten Hag, in hindsight it’s hard to agree with that decision and the one to sell him to the Partnopei, given what he brings to the table.

Marcus Rashford remains persona non grata at Man United

The Sun suggest that Rashford will become the replacement for Napoli’s outgoing ace, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, whilst Il Mattino note the Italian club’s interest in team-mate Garnacho.

Ruben Amorim clearly isn’t concerned with being the bad guy and allowing two fan favourites to leave the Theatre of Dreams.

Although Rashford has clearly lost form, on his day he remains the darling of the Old Trafford terraces.

It’s a huge call to allow both players to leave in the same window, and for the Portuguese’s sake, Amorim will be hoping that he gets the backing of his board to bring in the players that he wants.