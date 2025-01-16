Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Omar Marmoush is heading to Manchester City, with Liverpool missing out on the Eintracht Frankfurt attacker.

The Egyptian has been in red-hot form for the German club this season. In 17 Bundesliga matches, he has scored 15 goals and provided nine assists. In 26 appearances in all competitions, he has 20 goals and 14 assists.

And City have all but wrapped up a deal for the attacker, according to transfer guru Romano, meaning that Liverpool have missed out on their target.

He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Omar Marmoush to Manchester City, here we go! Deal in place with Eintracht Frankfurt after final round of talks.

“Five year deal agreed with Egyptian forward who wanted to join Man City. Vitor Reis, Khusanov… and now Marmoush.”

Last week, French outlet Foot Mercato reported last week that the Premier League side were inching close to a deal just under £70 million to sign the forward after he agreed terms with the reigning English champions.