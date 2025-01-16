Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Omar Marmoush is heading to Manchester City, with Liverpool missing out on the Eintracht Frankfurt attacker.
The Egyptian has been in red-hot form for the German club this season. In 17 Bundesliga matches, he has scored 15 goals and provided nine assists. In 26 appearances in all competitions, he has 20 goals and 14 assists.
And City have all but wrapped up a deal for the attacker, according to transfer guru Romano, meaning that Liverpool have missed out on their target.
He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Omar Marmoush to Manchester City, here we go! Deal in place with Eintracht Frankfurt after final round of talks.
“Five year deal agreed with Egyptian forward who wanted to join Man City. Vitor Reis, Khusanov… and now Marmoush.”
Last week, French outlet Foot Mercato reported last week that the Premier League side were inching close to a deal just under £70 million to sign the forward after he agreed terms with the reigning English champions.
Manchester City get their target after failed initial bid
The Athletic reported earlier this week that City had seen a bid rejected by Frankfurt. His current side had placed a valuation of £67.1m but Pep Guardiola’s men were only willing to pay £50.4m.
Marmoush joined the Bundesliga side from rivals Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023, netting 37 goals in 67 appearances since then.
City, who are struggling this season in their title charge, are short of centre-forward options following Julian Alvarez’s summer transfer to Atletico Madrid.
Erling Haaland has started 28 matches across all competitions for City this season without competition for his place.
The Citizens have enjoyed a fruitful January window. They agreed to a deal with Lens to sign defender Abdukodir Khusanov while in a separate deal, they agreed to terms with Palmeiras to purchase Vitor Reis.
City are currently sixth in the Premier League and next face Ipswich Town on Sunday.