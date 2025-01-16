Ousmane Diao of Midtjylland reacts during the UEFA Europa League match against FC Porto. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

A surprise recall to the Chelsea first-team squad for Trevoh Chalobah means that Crystal Palace need to find a defender from somewhere.

The 26-year-old had been enjoying a successful loan spell at the Eagles before Enzo Maresca decided that he wanted to have the centre-back at his disposal once more.

It would appear to be all change at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea are trying to land Marc Guehi from Palace too, a decision that’s surely not going to go down well with Oliver Glasner.

Trevoh Chalobah’s Chelsea recall doesn’t help Palace

Indeed, Crystal Palace risk losing up to eight players, and any progress being made under the Austrian after a sticky patch is sure to derail the Eagles recent form.

After only two wins in 10 games, Palace have now won three of the last four, drawing the other one (WhoScored).

To see Chalobah depart just at the point where the squad were getting back on track is a big disappointment.

However, Africa Foot note that Palace have already identified their replacement.

FC Midtjylland only signed Ousmane Diao six months ago and the standard of his performances has marked him out as an excellent addition to the Danis side.

Palace want Diao to replace Trevoh Chalobah

Conversely, the vultures are already circling for the 20-year-old who is believed to be available for in the region of just €4m.

The centre-back stands at six foot plus but can also do a decent job at right-back, indicating a versatility that could come in handy for Palace towards the business end of the campaign.

With only a couple of weeks left of the January transfer window, Oliver Glasner and the Palace board are going to have to move quickly if they want to land the player.

Fulham and FC Porto are also reported to be interested in Diao’s services, so there’s even more of a need for the South Londoners to be quick out of the blocks.