Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks on as Manchester United face Southampton (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United might have enjoyed a stunning late comeback against Southampton but Sir Jim Ratcliffe had a face like thunder during the Premier League game.

A Manuel Ugarte own-goal gave the Saints the lead going into 80 minutes but Amad Diallo turned the Old Trafford club’s fortunes around with a sublime hat-trick.

The winger left it until late to hammer in three goals for United, who picked up three points against the relegation favourites.

But the Red Devils had struggled until that point and at one stage, their fans must’ve been fearing the worst.

In the stands was Ratcliffe, the Ineos chief, and he looked dismayed at one incident in particular. Antony missed an open goal but not before Leny Yoro failed to deal with Kamaldeen Sulemana, as the winger dribbled past him with ease.

The cost of Yoro and Antony is a combined £134 million. While the winger’s time at United looks all but done, the Frenchman is still developing and patience will be required at times.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s tenure at Manchester United

Ratcliffe paid £1.3bn to take a 27.7 per cent stake in the club last year, taking over football operations from the Glazers.

He has made some very unpopular decisions already, mostly down to cost-cutting. Last month, in conversation with fanzine United We Stand, Ratcliffe even said that the side was mediocre:

“Manchester United has become mediocre. It’s not elite and it is supposed to be one of the best football clubs in the world. That’s what it used to be under [Sir] Alex [Ferguson]. There is major change to come to achieve elite status. But already there has been huge change at this club.

“It’s not easy and it’s not quick. It’s a complicated problem and because it has been going for such a long time in this direction, that’s a lot of inertia that has built up in the organisation. Trying to turn what has been relatively mediocre into an elite, top team, is a big task.”