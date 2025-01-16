Sources: Ruben Amorim wants defender that’s better than Trent to replace unreliable Man United ace

Ruben Amorim interacts with Tyrell Malacia following the Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United.
Ruben Amorim interacts with Tyrell Malacia following the Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Tyrell Malacia has been out injured for Man United for some while and has only recently returned, but Ruben Amorim wants to sell the player to raise funds in order that the Red Devils can freshen up their squad in January.

It’s been previously reported that Amorim wants Joshua Zirkzee to be sold, and Man United could also make two unthinkable sales this month.

Ruben Amorim ready to let Tyrell Malacia leave

What that evidences is the the Portuguese is clearly unhappy with the standard of his squad in a more general sense and if the United board are genuine in their belief of wanting to get the club back up into the elite bracket, then they need to let the 39-year-old go about his business with the minimum of interference.

Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolverhampton Wanderers scores
Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolverhampton Wanderers scores his team’s first goal past Max O’Leary of Bristol City during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

To that end, it does appear that the injury prone and therefore unreliable Tyrell Malacia will also be allowed to move on before the end of the month.

According to CaughtOffside sources close to Man United, Juventus have made enquiries about the 25-year-old who missed all of last season following knee surgery.

Expert makes major Man United transfer claim!

The Italian football giants are looking to loan the player until the end of the season and then make the move permanent in the summer.

Ait-Nouri is Ruben Amorim’s preferred left-back

Importantly, sources have also advanced that the Bianconeri are ready to cover the bulk of Malacia’s £75,000-a-week (Capology) salary.

Borussia Dortmund are also understood to be interested in a player who is in good form and, apparently, is keen to make a move to the Bundesliga.

With Luke Shaw’s injury record curtailing his career at Old Trafford, sources have indicated to CaughtOffside that Amorim wants to bring in Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri as his first choice left-back.

Energetic and aggressive, Ait-Nouri is unlikely to come cheap, but the cost saving for Malacia will help the Red Devils to cover any outlay for the 23-year-old Algerian.

When you consider that the Wolves man is statistically better than the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Pedro Porro and Antonee Robinson this season, Amorim’s interest is understandable.

