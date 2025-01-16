Current club demands could see England international’s move to West Ham collapse

Rafael Leao, Tammy Abraham, Tijjani Reijnders and Fikayo Tomori of AC Milan celebrate victory following the Italian Super Cup Final against Inter. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Graham Potter has changed the mood around West Ham, but the club’s move for Fikayo Tomori is set to be scuppered by new AC Milan coach, Sergio Conceicao.

A win over Fulham in his first Premier League game, as well as a reasonable enough performance in the FA Cup defeat against Aston Villa, has seen Potter’s stock rise amongst Hammers fans.

West Ham want to sign Milan’s Fikayo Tomori

The new man in charge is already making his presence felt with Edson Alvarez set to leave West Ham and Andre Silva possibly joining the Hammers on loan.

It’s clear that the East Londoners need to improve markedly from how they’ve played to date this season.

The Julen Lopetegui era at the club can only be seen as an abject failure, so the pressure is on Potter’s shoulders to hit the ground running and get things exactly right.

Whilst sources have told CaughtOffside that Tomori hasn’t pushed for a move away, it isn’t just West Ham that appear to have understood the England international could be available.

West Ham offering lifeline to Chelsea reject!

Sources also indicate that Premier League rivals Newcastle, Aston Villa and Tottenham are also interested, whilst Milan’s Serie A opponents, Juventus, are believed to be preparing a formal offer for around the €25m mark.

Tomori has a contract with Milan until July 2027 and an annual net salary of about €3.5m, so could be said to be within reach of the clubs aforementioned.

Conceicao to make move for Fikayo Tomori difficult

However, Sergio Conceicao’s arrival in Milan is likely to make transfer difficult. That’s because the new coach wants Tomori to stay in the team and play an important role in his tactical set-up.

That willingness to hold onto the 27-year-old is what could ultimately scupper West Ham’s chances.

There are still just over two weeks until the January transfer window ends which is plenty of time for a deal to be concluded.

A tempting financial offer could sway Milan’s board, though Conceicao would still need some convincing.